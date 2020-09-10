The Walking Dead is finally ending after season 11 – kind of

Zombie horror show The Walking Dead will finally end after its upcoming 11th season, it's been confirmed. Except, as is appropriate for a show about the endless shuffling of the undead that want to devour all the flesh from our bodies, the series is somehow getting another spin-off. This time it'll be about long-time main characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride).

That spin-off is coming in 2023, and will be created by The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang and universe overseer Scott Gimple. As for the main show itself, that won't end until 2022, and like other series that have aired on the AMC network in the US like Mad Men and Breaking Bad, this final season will be broken into two halves. Season 11 will be 24 episodes long in total.

The season 10 finale was delayed by Covid-19 – that will now air very soon, on October 4, 2020. Six more episodes have been added to season 10, and will broadcast in early 2021 before the final season begins.

Nothing ever ends

There's no danger of this universe going away, however. The Walking Dead already has one spin-off, Fear The Walking Dead, which is airing its sixth season starting on October 11. Another is launching this year too, focused on younger characters. That one is called The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and will begin on October 4, alongside the main show's season 10 finale. It will air for two seasons before ending.

Outside the US, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond release on Amazon Prime Video.

Somehow, that's still not all. Deadline reports that an anthology show is in the works called Tales of The Walking Dead. A series of movies featuring Andrew Lincoln's original main character Rick Grimes is also still planned, and more spin-offs could be on the way.

To us it sounds like overkill, but hey, they wouldn't make them if they didn't think people would actually watch all of these.

So, The Walking Dead is technically ending – but not really, when you consider that at least five spin-offs exist in some form or another.