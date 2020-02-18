The PS5 reveal event could still take place in February

There have been rumors floating around for a while now that the PS5 reveal event will take place sometime in February 2020. But as we rocket through the month, this has looked less and less likely – with a March reveal seeming more probable.

However there's still a slim possibility we will see the PS5 revealed in February as Sony has suggested the PlayStation 5 will follow the release schedule of the PS4 - which was revealed at a PlayStation Meeting on February 20, 2013 before being released in November of the same year.

In a recent earnings call (via GamesRadar), Sony's senior executive vice president, Hiroki Totoki, suggested the PS5 reveal schedule will be similar to that of its predecessors.

"It's very difficult to really discuss this timing-wise,"Totoki said. "But as of today, we will provide the guidance at a time period which is comparable to the past. So we will not change the time schedule."

A few weeks left

(Image credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock.com)

According to Totoki, the PS5 will be revealed "when the time is right".

If the PS5 is following the PS4's schedule then we're likely to see a reveal event in February - which leaves only two weeks for the console to be unveiled. Although, we don't expect it to be the exact same date of February 20.

It's still possible that the schedule is quite loose, and the reveal event still may be pushed into March. But we can only speculate at this point. Until Sony confirms a date for the reveal, we can only make educated guesses.