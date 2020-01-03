The Oculus Go is now down to its lowest price ever

The Oculus Go has always been a cheap virtual reality headset worth looking into, but this latest price drop brings affordable VR to a whole new level. Thanks to these Oculus Go deals you can currently pick up the 32GB headset for just £139.99 at Argos - a price tag that drops an extra £10 off the sales price we've become accustomed to over the Christmas period. You can also pick up the 64GB model with a similar price drop, bringing it down to just £189.99 this week. If you're not seeing stock in your area, Amazon have matched these prices so you can pick up both the 32GB and 64GB models there as well.

Usually retailing at £199/£249 respectively, the Oculus Go was introduced as an easy, wire-free alternative to high-end virtual reality. You're paying pennies relative to the costs of some of the more powerful HTC or Oculus units, but if you're not interested in running a performance PC to get your head in virtual reality, there are plenty of high-quality games, streaming apps, and experiences on offer to get you started with a Go. While you're not getting access to the full Oculus store with the Go, there are still more than enough titles to keep you curious in the smaller Go library.

These Oculus Go deals represent the lowest price tag we've seen stuck to the already cheap virtual reality headset, so if you've been curious about strapping yourself into the digital realm, you'll want to take a closer look.

Not in the UK? The US is still seeing a great discount on the Oculus Go at Walmart, down to the usual $149 / $199 sales price, or scroll below for the best prices in your region.

Oculus Go 32GB | £199 £139.99 at Argos

The Oculus Go offers virtual reality anywhere you are, with a self-contained VR headset and a wide array of games, streaming apps, and experiences to discover. The 32GB model is best for those simply curious about the potential of virtual reality, particularly at this all time low price tag. Out of stock? Grab one at Amazon for the same price.

Oculus Go 64GB | £249 £189.99 at Argos

Double up your storage for just £50 extra this week, and a fantastic new low price on the 64GB Oculus Go headset. Perfect if you're looking to store more apps on your Oculus Go and even better at well under £200.

