The first Nintendo Switch 2 game may have been announced

Even though we’re still waiting for Nintendo to announce the widely rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, it looks like the first game for the company’s next-gen hardware may have been revealed.
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which was revealed during Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase at E3 2021, is also planned for Nintendo’s next-gen hardware – likely to be the Nintendo Switch 2 – according to the game's developer Rabbit & Bear Studios.
In a Q&A on Kickstarter, the developer was asked which platforms Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will release on day one. Along with the usual suspects, Rabbit & Bear Studios also said that Nintendo’s next-gen hardware would be one of the platforms, though didn’t specify whether this would also include the Nintendo Switch Pro, if it does get announced.
“As originally pledged to the backers the game will be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Nintendo’s Next Generation Hardware,” Rabbit & Bear Studios’ response reads.
After almost looking like a certainty before E3 2021, Nintendo still hasn't revealed a successor to the Nintendo Switch. Whether that's in the form of a mid-gen refresh with the Nintendo Switch Pro, or an entirely new system in the form of a Nintendo Switch 2, after almost five years on sale, it's clear Nintendo will be preparing to release new hardware soon.
Long term investment
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was the most successful video game Kickstarter of 2020, and raised the equivalent of $4.6 million from 46,307 backers. The game is set to release in 2023, which almost guarantees that it will indeed feature on Nintendo's next-gen hardware, whatever form that may take. It will also be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one.
