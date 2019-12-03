These MacBook deals are still live well after Cyber Monday has closed its doors at many retailers. This year's Cyber Monday deals were fantastic for the MacBook - with Pro models in particular seeing as much as $600 off in the US and £500 off in the UK. Even better - there's still time to get in on the action as many US and UK retailers are yet to raise their prices after the seasonal sales.

There are still some stunning deals on offer this week. The US, for example, can still enjoy a $450 saving on a 15-inch MacBook Pro with a massive 512GB SSD. Meanwhile, the UK is seeing discounts of up to £350 on the 256GB model and even a cheeky £220 off the very latest 16-inch MacBook Pro.

You can also still pick up a MacBook Air for as little as $1,199 in the US (though that particular model won't ship until January) and £985 in the UK. Be aware that these slimline luxury laptops are running out of stock fast at those prices, so if you spot a deal you like there's no reason to wait.

We've combed all the listings for the very best MacBook deals still sticking around today and you'll find them all below.

The best MacBook deals still live after Cyber Monday

US MacBook deals

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 256GB | $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

You can still grab this price, but be warned it won't ship until January 2020. This 256GB MacBook Air is perfect for squeezing even more apps and downloads onto your new laptop. You'll be able to run more powerful programs faster and smoother with a step up in processing as well as 8GB of RAM.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2018) 512GB | $1,799 $1,399 at B&H

If you're not sure if you need a Pro or an Air, this 512GB model might give you the best of both worlds. You'll get a massive amount of storage and super speedy processing in a lightweight shell. Plus, by picking up this earlier model you're also getting a storage size rarely found in the 2019 model. At $1,399, if you're likely to be using highly powerful apps and multitasking frequently, you might want to take a look at the Pro just to make sure you're not missing anything.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 128GB | $1,299 $1,199 at B&H

B&H still have cut $100 off the price of this 13-inch MacBook Pro. The laptop comes with a quad-core 8th generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to keep things running smoothly. Grab the 256GB model for just $1,399.



View Deal

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 512GB | $2,799 $2,349 at Amazon

This MacBook Pro stores a massive 8-core 9th generation i9 processor as well as a 512GB SSD. 16GB of RAM will make sure all those high-performance parts work smoothly together, making this 15-inch laptop a powerhouse of performance and portability. You can grab the smaller 256GB capacity version for $1,999.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB| $2,799.99 $2,649.99 at B&H

This massive 1TB version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is certainly not the biggest available today, but it's probably the biggest many would consider shelling out for. This configuration offers an eight-core 9th generation i9 processor, 16GB RAM and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics. View Deal

UK MacBook deals

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 128GB | £1,099 £985 at Currys

This may be the smallest configuration of the latest MacBook Air you can pick up, but it's also the cheapest right now. For under £1,000 you're getting the latest of Apple's lightweight range with a storage and speed capacity perfect for everyday tasks and multi-tasking. You can also still pick up the 256GB model for £1,149.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 256GB | £1,569 £1,329 at John Lewis

John Lewis has gone and knocked £240 off this 256GB MacBook Pro. That's a great saving on an awesome spec that will serve anyone looking to get some mid-range work done on their MacBook. That means running a few demanding apps and multi-tasking easily between them.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 256GB | £2,349 £1,999 at Laptops Direct

The impressive 15-inch 256GB MacBook Pro is now down to under £2,000 at Laptops Direct - a saving of £350. This model is a perfect mid-range spec well suited to a few high-performance apps and programs and a load of storage options.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) 512GB | £2,399 £2,179 at BT

The latest MacBook Pro to hit store shelves offers some pretty eye-watering configurations. Thanks to this rare deal from BT, you can pick up a relatively affordable version of the 16-inch MacBook for £120 off today.

View Deal

If you're not spotting the model you're after, we have loads of MacBook deals in our guide to the best cheap Apple laptop. Or, if you're after a more portable experience, there are still plenty of Cyber Monday iPad deals on offer. We've also got you covered on the best cheap laptop deals around in case you're not sold on Apple.