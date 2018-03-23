Spring sale has sprung at Nintendo eShop

Spring is the season of rebirth. If you really stretch that notion you can use it to justify growing your game collection, and to that end Nintendo has launched its spring sale, with discounts across a range of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U titles.

Nintendo eShop sales aren’t known for being overly generous, especially when it comes to Nintendo Switch games, but this time there are actually some fairly decent deals on offer in the UK store. The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Arms and Doom, for example, all get a 33% discount, bringing them down to £33.49. That still isn’t cheap, but for digital downloads it’s a fairly good deal.

There are even bigger savings to be had on FIFA 18 and Super Bomberman R, with a 50% discount bring those two down to £27.49 and £24.99 respectively.

Decent discounts

The offers are slightly different on the US store. For starters there's 25% off LA Noire and Rocket League which you can now pick up for $37.49 and $14.99 respectively. NBA 2K18 has 50% off, bringing the price down to a more palatable $39.99.

On the 3DS side of things, the UK store has 40% off Xenoblade Chronicles 3D, which is now £23.99, while Monster Hunter Generations has an impressive 50% off, meaning you can snag it for just £19.99.

In the US there are also discounts across the SteamWorld franchise, with none of the games coming in at more than $14.99.

If you’ve been looking to build up your Nintendo library, now is a great time to do it. You can find the entire range of games on sale in the eShop section of your console and the deals will last until April 5.