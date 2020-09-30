Sony smart TVs finally get the Now TV app – here's which sets are supported

Sony Bravia TVs in the UK and Ireland are finally getting the Now TV app, bringing the Sony TV range in line with the likes of LG, Samsung, and Hisense – all of which already support the app.

The app is only coming to the Sony Bravia range, which covers the mid-range and high-end 4K TVs and 8K TVs put out by the electronics brand – many of them being OLED TVs – meaning that lower-spec models won't benefit from Now TV app support just yet. Premium sets like the A8H OLED and new 48-inch OLED A9S, or the 8K-ready Z8H, though, can now access the app.

The Now TV help page informs us that "Only Sony Smart TVs running Android OS 7.0 or later are supported" – though you can also access the app on Xbox One and PS4 game consoles, PC and Mac, iOS and Android, and a host of streaming players (Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, YouView, BT TV, EE TV, and obviously Now TV devices).

You can see the full list of Sony TVs carrying the app below and discover today's best Now TV pass offers and deals in our dedicated guide.

2020 models: A8 / A9 / XH80 / XH81 / XH85 / XH90 / XH91/ XH92 / XH95 / ZH8

2019 models: AG8 / AG9 / XG80 / XG81 / XG83 / XG85 / XG87 / XG90 / XG95 / ZG9

2018 models: AF8 / AF9 / XF75 / XF80 / XF83 / XF85 / XF90 / ZF9

2017 models: A1 / XE80 / XE83 / XE85 / XE90 / XE93 / XE94

2016 models: SD80 / XD70 / XD75 / XD80 / XD83 / ZD9

Now TV or never

Now TV is a stellar streaming service for those in the UK looking to access content usually confined to Sky TV in the UK and US platforms such as HBO – getting the likes of Watchmen, Succession, and Lovecraft Country that are difficult to find anywhere else.

Until HBO makes a UK portal, too, Now TV (or Sky Atlantic if you have a subscription) is the best place to catch up on its landmark shows – and we'd keep an eye on it when The Last of Us TV show eventually drops on HBO as well.