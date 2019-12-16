Will there be a Watchmen season 2?

HBO's Watchmen series has ended, and after watching the season one finale (spoilers follow), you might be left wondering where a season 2 could even go next. Below, we've captured what creator Damon Lindelof has said about the show's possible continuation in the wake of the show's finale.

HBO hasn't officially ordered a season 2 of Watchmen, it's worth pointing out. The show's future is seemingly in the hands of Lindelof, and is dependent on him finding the right idea for a second season. This first season was designed to be self-contained, which is evident from watching it.

So, does the finale of season one leave the door open for season 2? Read on for everything we know on the matter.

Watchmen season 2: what has Damon Lindelof said about it?

(Image credit: HBO)

The most recent comment about a Watchmen season 2 comes in a Vanity Fair interview with creator Damon Lindelof. "These nine episodes were planned to stand alone and that doesn’t exclude the possibility that there will be more Watchmen," which is roughly what Lindelof has been telling the media since the show debuted at New York Comic Con in October.

A season 2, then, is dependent on Lindelof having the right idea for a follow-up run. "Whether or not I'll be involved will be driven almost entirely by whether or not I come up with an idea that I feel is worthy of telling another story,” Lindelof says, which leaves open the possibility that other creators might adapt Watchmen. He adds that he's "super protective" of the source material, while noting that he adapted the show without co-creator Alan Moore's permission.

It's basically unknown if there will be a season 2 of Watchmen, then, but we know it's a possibility. Lindelof just needs that spark of inspiration.

"I'm going to read a lot of books that have been piling up by my bedside and watch a lot of television shows and movies that I am desperate to see and then when I show back up in January, hopefully the antenna will be back up again. If it receives something that feels like it could be another season of Watchmen, I would definitely be inclined to pursue it. There is no guarantee of if and when that'll happen."

So, season 2? Not a sure thing, and the timing of any follow-up is unclear, but Lindelof is open to it with caveats.

The Lost co-creator is comfortable with the idea of another showrunner taking the pieces he left in the show and creating a second season with them, though. When asked about the possibility by Rolling Stone, Lindelof says, "I'd be thrilled!" He adds that any follow-up wouldn't have to be bound by how things were left in the season 2 finale.

"The territory of Watchmen goes back a century, so you could do a story in the Fifties or Sixties or Eighties or Nineties, or you could jump ahead five years, and you could feature characters that were not Angela Abar, or the continuing adventures of Veidt and Laurie. Again, the terrain and the possibilities are much greater than anyone with a limited imagination to continue this story."

Does Watchmen's cliffhanger leave the door open for season 2?

(Image credit: HBO)

There aren't many pieces left on the table for a Watchmen season 2. You might watch this finale and wonder how the story would even continue: Doctor Manhattan is dead, Lady Trieu is dead, the Seventh Kavalry is wiped out, Adrian Veidt is under arrest, and Angela Abar (possibly) has the power of Doctor Manhattan. The show ends before we find out if Angela can walk on water, like Manhattan did, in an ending that'll maybe remind you of the film Inception.

Lindelof intended this final moment to parallel the ending of Watchmen, where it's revealed that Rorschach's journal has been sent to a newspaper. This journal revealed the truth behind Veidt's conspiracy to stage an alien attack and kill costumed heroes.

"Let's for a second assume that there are two possible outcomes for what happens when Angela takes a step onto the swimming pool," Lindelof told Rolling Stone. "Outcome number one is that she just sinks to the bottom of it and just misunderstood everything that Cal told her and ate a raw egg and should probably go be treated for salmonella. Outcome number two is that she starts to walk on water and realize that she is imbued with godlike powers."

He doesn't think either scenario would result in a fantastic season of television, so it's likely a follow-up year wouldn't explore that exact story, if Lindelof decided to make it.

Is Watchmen successful enough for a season 2?

We're almost certain that it is. In a Variety report, Watchmen was revealed as the most successful new HBO series since 2017's Big Little Lies (that got a second season, by the way).

It's worth noting that HBO has a history of renewing successful shows pretty quickly, with Westworld season 3 being ordered after the first episode of season 2 debuted. The question likely isn't about the success of the show. It'll simply be down to the creator's decision over whether more is necessary.