PSVR 2 specs rumor points to a super-sharp, rumble-enabled VR headset

A fresh leak regarding Sony’s PS5 PSVR 2 virtual reality headset points to the next-gen accessory being a very powerful head-mounted display – and far more impressive than its original PSVR counterpart.

Higher resolution displays, haptic feedback within the headset and inside out tracking have all been touted by “reliable sources” speaking to UploadVR.

In terms of resolution alone, this may amount to 4000 × 2040 pixels (2000 × 2040 per eye), which would not only represent a massive jump over the 1080p / 960 x 1080 resolution of the original PlayStation VR, but would put it ahead of the Oculus Quest 2 and just a tad behind the leading HP Reverb G2.

The source also states that the headset will have a lens separation adjustment dial for comfortable interpupillary distance (IPD) changes, and foveated rendering, which enhances the visuals of only the portion of the screen that the user is looking at – improving detail levels while also managing the strain on the accessory’s and the console’s processing and GPU draw.

A motor in the headset would also provide some in-game rumble – though we’re a little less enamoured with the idea of having our heads shaken around, especially when perfectly placing a VR headset can be a delicate art in itself.

A single USB-C connection to the front of the PS5 is expected to power the unit (much like the Oculus Quest 2’s Oculus Link feature when used with a PC), while onboard cameras will allow for simple set up and thanks to inside-out tracking. It should hopefully also eliminate the blind spot the original PSVR 2 suffered from, where it’s single external camera couldn’t keep track of movement behind the player.

(Image credit: Sony)

Solid specs

These rumours come on top of what we already know about the PSVR 2, straight from Sony’s own initial reveal. The wired headset is set for release sometime beyond 2021, and will make use of the new (pictured) wireless controllers that include finger tracking and resistive triggers, just as seen with the PS5 DualSense controller.

Of all the rumored additions to the console, it’s perhaps the foveated rendering that has us the most excited – especially if it can be paired with eye-tracking. It would allow developers to eke out more detail from a scene without overly taxing the console and headset. Think of it the same way your eyes can focus on a single point – if you’re reading a book, the rest of the world around you doesn’t magically disappear, but your peripheral vision does adjust to what you’re focusing on. It would be a similar sensation.

It’s been an important year for the growth of VR, with the Oculus Quest 2 selling incredibly well while lockdown kept people indoors. But the success of the PlayStation VR 2 could be hamstrung by another issue – PS5 shortages are expected to continue for some time due to global chip production issues, and this could extend well into next year.