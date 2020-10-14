Prime Day deals: Save on Shark, Dyson and Bissell vacuum cleaners with these discounts

Keeping your carpets and hardwood floors clean is about to become a lot easier thanks to these Amazon Prime Day deals. We've found savings of over 50% on top vacuum cleaner brands such as Shark, Bissell, and iRobot Roomba, meaning you can save hundreds of pounds when you buy a vacuum cleaner today.

Today is the last day you can get your hands on these vacuum deals, and there are savings across top cordless vacuums, as well as handheld and even robot vacuums on offer.

One of the best vacuum cleaner deals is the Tineco Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is available for sale in both the US and the UK. It can be converted from a stick vacuum to a handheld - perfect for transitioning from the carpet to the stairs, or even your car upholstery.

US vacuum deals

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner £213.84 £149.99 on Amazon

This Tineco cordless vacuum cleaner is especially good with pet hair. Its 2000mAh rechargeable battery provides 350W of power and 10-25 mins of use. And a 70dB ultra-quiet operation sound avoids annoying noise, friendly to your baby and pet.

View Deal

BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum: $199 $139 at Amazon

Black+Decker produces some of the best stick vacuums out there, and you can save $60 right now on this 3-speed model at Amazon. It has a 55 minute runtime and self-standing design.

View Deal

Bissell 22543 vacuum cleaner: $159.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on the Bissell 22543 vacuum cleaner for Amazon Prime Day. The swivel pet and carpet-ready vacuum offers up a powerful suction with extra tools to make pet owners' lives a little easier as well.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $199.99 (37% off) at Amazon

A Wi-Fi-powered robot vacuum cleaner that can handle hardfloors, carpets, pet hairs and the most tough suction jobs, you can save 37% off the usual iRobot Roomba 692 smart vacuum cleaner this Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum: $399.99 (42% off) at Amazon

A robot vacuum cleaner that can listen to your voice and get the job done without you lifting a finger. Ideal for homes with pets, it'll map your home and not stop until the cleaning job is done, with a tangle-free multi-surface rubber brush.View Deal

Shark Empty XL RV1001AE Robotic Vacuum: $334.99 (44% off) at Amazon

This robot vacuum cleaner from Shark can look after your cleaning duties for a month, with total home mapping, voice commands and powerful suction powers. Save 44% off this smart vacuum cleaners usual price.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum: $599.99 (25% off) at Amazon

Trapping allergens, understanding your voice commands, connecting to your Alexa smart home and even emptying itself after you've cleaned up, the iRobot Roomba i6+ is an advanced robot vacuum at a great price this Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal

Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: $599 $479 at Amazon

This vacuum cleaner both sweeps and mops as it goes, and features a 2000Pa strong suction and multi-mode system. It also features a runtime of 150 minutes, and can self-recharge

View Deal

Neato Robotics D6: $499 $399 at Amazon

Save $100 on this Neato Robotics D6 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum in the Prime Day sales. It can be scheduled from the Neato app and Neato Robotics D6programmed with no-go areas and a multi-floor plan. It's designed for tough tasks such as picking up pet hair, making this a great heavy duty robot vacuumView Deal

UK vacuum cleaner deals

One of the best savings of today is the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which has an impressive 47% discount. You can also save £110 on the Ecovacs N79S robot vacuum cleaner, and 30% on the Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Turquoise Blue £379.99 £199.99 on Amazon

SAVE 47%: This Shark cordless vacuum is ideal for homes with pets. And those without. It comes with Anti Hair Wrap Technology that removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean. Has up to 40 minutes run-time on a single charge and comes with a 5-year guarantee with registration.

View Deal

Tineco Cordless Vacuum Cleaner PURE ONE S12 Handheld Stick Vacuum: £499 £328 at Amazon

This fantastic two-in-one vacuum cleaner has up to 50 minutes' battery life and can convert to a stick to a handheld vacuum cleaner to clean cars, stairs, and pet bed with ease. A versatile winner, with a £170 saving. View Deal

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner £229.00 £125.30 on Amazon

SAVE 45%: This Tineco cordless vacuum cleaner is light, powerful and designed for quick cleans all around the home, and is easily held up so it can reach those pesky ceiling cobwebs.

View Deal

Proscenic P8 Plus cordless handheld stick vacuum cleaner £149.00 £90.30 on Amazon

SAVE 39%: With powerful suction of 1.7kPa, the Proscenic P8 Plus picks up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets with ease, with up to 35 mins of operation. It also converts to handheld vacuum, ideal for car cleaning. Comes with: one year customer service, vacuum pipe, main brush head, vacuum motor head, mini round brush, 2-in-1 bristle brush, Wall bracket and a brush head storage tool.

View Deal

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Grey £129.00 £89.99 on Amazon

SAVE 30%: Weighing in at just 600g, this sleek Shark cordless handheld vacuum is perfect for quick clean-ups. It charges on its storage base, boasting a more-than-useful 8 minutes run-time per charge. Comes with a 2-year guarantee with registration.

View Deal

Bosch Professional Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £69 £52 at Amazon

Save on the already affordable Bosch Professional. This handheld vacuum is compatible with a host of tools, including dust blowers, traditional vacuum attachments, and narrow nozzles for tight spots. The battery isn't included, but you can buy that on Amazon too. View Deal

ECOVACS ROBOTICS N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner: £249 £139 at Amazon

Are you looking for an automated cleaning solution that won’t suck your wallet dry? This amazing piece of innovative vacuum-machinery cleans like it’s no one's business for a lengthy 100-minutes. You can even program routes for the vacuum to take and control which room it starts in with the handy Ecovacs app. View Deal

Neato Robotics D450: £529 £259 at Amazon

The Neato Robotics D450 is over 51% off in the Prime Day sales. It can be scheduled from the Neato app and programmed with no-go areas and a multi-floor plan. The only hangup? Cute dog not included. Gutted. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum: £344 £226 at Amazon

This Wi-Fi-powered robot vacuum cleaner that can handle hardfloors, carpets, pet hairs, and the most tough suction jobs. You can save 34% off the usual iRobot Roomba 671 smart vacuum cleaner this Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C: £269 £149 at Amazon

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Eufy RoboVac 30C, with a saving of £120 on this powerful 1500Pa suction device, with self-charging functionality, suitable for hard floors and medium-pile carpets.

View Deal

More vacuum deals

Looking for more vacuum cleaner deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.