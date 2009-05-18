Sony updates Alpha DSLR range

The main focus of Sony's Alpha range of cameras has always been to entice entry-level users away from compact cameras, and the latest batch is no exception.

Three new cameras have entered the range. The α230 is the smallest and lightest of the bunch.

Sporting an APS-C type CCD, with ISO sensitivity up to 3200 and a 2.7-inch LCD screen, the camera has 2.5fps shooting capabilities and HDMI connectivity.

The α230 houses a 10.2MP sensor, the same as its bedfellow the α330. What the α330 improves on, however, is the inclusion of Quick AF Live View, which gives the user accurate autofocus when on the go.

Unfortunately, unlike the multitude of DSLRs being released at the moment, none of the cameras feature HD video shooting.

14.7MP sensor

The final model is the α380. This model bumps up the megapixel count somewhat to 14.7, also utilises Quick AF Live View and offers Bravia Sync.

Each camera shoots images to Memory Stick PRO Duo and Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo media as well as SD and SDHC format memory cards.

The cameras are out now on the SonyStyle website and will cost £530 (α230), £610 (α330) and the £720 (α380) respectively.