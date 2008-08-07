Slim Sony Cyber-shots with up to 4GB on board

In terms of digital cameras, there's a huge cut-throat space below the currently in-vogue digital SLRs that's inhabited by literally hundreds of point-and-shoot models, including the latest addition to Sony's Cyber-shot range.

Joining the fray from September in Japan (other territories soon after) will be two new models – the DSC-T77 and T700, both offering 10.1 megapixels and the usual array of functions.

Thin is in

Sony claims the T77, at 13.9mm thick and 151g, is the world's lightest camera to feature an anti-shake mechanism, while the T700's claim to fame is its 4GB of internal storage.

Other than those vital stats, you pretty much know the score – smile-seeking software, all manner of image enhancements and touch-sensitive rear screens (the T77 gets 3 inches, while the T700 has 3.5).

The cheaper T77 costs ¥38,000 (£180), while the 160g T700 is a little more costly at ¥45,000 (£212).