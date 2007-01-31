Trending

Generous Sony DSLR with zoom lens bundle

By Cameras  

Discount creates incentive to buy into the Alpha DSLR brand

Panasonic wasn't the only Japanese company adding value to its digital cameras today - Sony Japan also beefed up its offerings by announcing a kit including both a high-end zoom lens and its acclaimed Alpha DSLR-A100 digital single-lens reflex model.

For JPY130,000 (£544), Japanese shoppers can pick up the A100 and an 18-200mm F3.5-6.3 zoom lens to match it. The offer, which adds up to a saving of £50 or so, is likely to be repeated outside Japan before long.

At the same time the Shinagawa giant also announced that its new CompactFlash cards would go on sale on Monday 9 March. The zippy 133x speed 4GB card will cost an eye-watering JPY43,000 (£180), while the slower 66x model with the same capacity will retail for JPY26,000 (£109).

