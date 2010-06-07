Nokia C3 UK release date revealed

The Nokia C3 phone will be available SIM free for £109 with a UK release date of June 18.

The Nokia C3 is a full QWERTY keyboard toting handset which is described as being built specifically with social networking in mind.

The phone offers 'instant' access to Facebook and Twitter from the home screen, Nokia messaging and all the usual email, chat and calendar options you would expect.

Style and connectivity

"The Nokia C3 brings style and connectivity at an affordable price. Whether it's via email, the web, social networks or IM, you are always connected, in a way that suits you." said Mark Loughran, Managing Director, Nokia UK.

The phone comes with a fairly lowly 2MP camera, which nevertheless Nokia claims is 'great for taking pictures and videos which can be instantly shared online' - if not actually viewed by anyone, perhaps.

But this budget phone comes in at £109 and will no doubt be ideal for those looking for a low cost handset that doesn't exclude tweets and pokes.