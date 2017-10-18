Moto Mods: Every module you can clip to your Motorola phone

Update: Motorola has just launched its latest MotoMod, the Moto smart speaker with Amazon Alexa. Click through the gallery to find out more.

Motorola's Moto Mods are snap-on extensions that can greatly expand what the Moto Z family of phones can do today...as well as tomorrow.

Initially launched in 2016 alongside the flagship Moto Z, Motorola has since added more Mods to the lineup - plus a number of third party manufacturers are developing modular attachments for the Z series of handsets as well.

We've spent a long time playing with the new Moto Mods (and some of the older ones too!) and we're bringing you our updated findings here so you can decide whether they're the add on you need (or whether you want to spend money getting a Moto Z phone in the first place).

But these are just the official ones - what's awesome is that third parties are making Moto Mods themselves too, and you can check all those out from the link just below.

Each MotoMod is similar to the next in that they all fit to the form of the Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Play and the newly announced Moto Z2 Force , but differ in the unique functionality that they bring to the table.

Unlike the LG G5, which used LG's not-so-hot-swappable "Friends" line of modules, MotoMods are magnetized. They activate by connecting to the pins on the back of the device a la Smart Connector on the iPad Pro.

Here's a breakdown of each and every MotoMod confirmed so far.