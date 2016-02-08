Instagram just made it way easier to become a power user

Instagram has officially announced an oft-requested feature for both iOS and Android versions of its app: multiple account support.

The update comes with version 7.15 of the photo-sharing app, available on both the App Store and Google Play. Instagram explains that adding an additional account is as easy as putting in your login info in the options menu. The feature is rolling out this week.

Once logged in, users can switch between accounts on the fly and receive push notifications for all accounts associated with the device, not just the one currently in use.

Third-party apps have had this feature for a while, but this will be the first time multi-account support will feature on the Facebook-owned brand's official app.

Up to five accounts can be added to a single device - a boon for social media gurus and other professionals who use the service to promote their brand, but still have a personal account for photographing their latest lunch exploits.