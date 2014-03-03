The Galaxy Note 3 Oscars selfie was totally not product placement

The Oscars selfie seen 'round the world was taken with an "organically" incorporated Galaxy Note 3, according to Samsung.

Viewers cried foul when host Ellen DeGeneres (via the long arm of Bradley Cooper) snapped an A-list selfie using a Note 3 that broke a retweet record. Shameless schilling! She was tweeting from an iPhone backstage!

A Samsung spokesperson has since told TechCrunch that "[w]hile we were a sponsor of the Oscars and had an integration with ABC, we were delighted to see Ellen organically incorporate the device."

The pic, starring the likes of Kevin Spacey, JLaw and Meryl Streep, has been retweeted almost 3 million times, and to "honor" the achievement Samsung is donating $3 million (about £1.8m/AU$3.3m) to charities of DeGeneres' choice.

She picked St. Jude's Research Hospital and the Humane Society, which will split the cash equally. It's nice to know some good is coming out of something so self absorbed.

