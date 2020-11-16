Peak Design's Black Friday sale slashes 20% off its awesome bags and backpacks

San Francisco-based company Peak Design began life on Kickstarter, and quickly gained a massive fan following. And no wonder: it has some beautifully designed bags that can be customized to suit any purpose, and the company’s clips and straps go a long way in making that happen.

Every aspect of Peak Design bags are well thought-out – construction, material, functionality and usability. The bags are then tested thoroughly before they go on sale. Every bag in the Peak Design catalog can go from boardroom to holiday, with the ability to carry laptops, clothes or camera gear with just a few sturdy clips.

The bags aren’t cheap, though, so for those who’ve been lusting after a Peak Design carrier, a sale like Black Friday is the perfect time to snatch up a discount on an Everyday Backpack or an Everyday Messenger.

The good news is that you don't need to wait till November 27 to start shopping – Peak Design's Black Friday sale is already up and running, and will end on December 1. That gives you plenty of time to decide which bag or backpack suits you best, but don't dally as these are popular items that can disappear quite quickly.

Peak Design Everyday bags | from $63.96 / £50 / AU$89 (save 20%) From the Everyday Sling – which is Peak Design's cheapest bag – to the Everyday Backpack, there's plenty to choose from in this range. There are totes, messenger bags and even a 'totepack' if you can't decide what design suits you best. And they're all 20% off for the rest of November.View Deal

Peak Design travel bags | from $103.96 / £80 / AU$145 (save 20%) Travel seems like a faraway dream right now, but you can always plan your next getaway right now. And Peak Design can help you travel light – between two backpacks and a duffel, you get a choice of lightweight-yet-durable bags with a capacity of up to 65L. And if you snap up some of Peak Designs pouches, you can compartmentalize and keep it all neat, tidy and organized.View Deal

Peak Design pouches and cubes | from $19.96 / £16 / AU$28 (save 20%) From shoe bags to pouches for cables, cameras, lenses and anything else you can think of, Peak Design can manage it all. They're perfect for fitting into any of the company's Everyday and Travel bags, and keep you organized no matter where life takes you. Use them with the clips from Peak Design and reaching for stuff in your bags becomes easy as well.View Deal