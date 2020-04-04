Onward is now available on Disney Plus: see how to watch the Pixar movie online

Whether you're a fan of all Pixar movies (and have already devoured Disney Plus's collection) or are looking for something to entertain the kids under lockdown, you can already stream the latest release from the iconic animation studio - here's how to watch Onward online wherever you are right now.

Onward cheat sheet Released: 2020 Director: Dan Scanlon Cast: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer Run time: 103 mins Rating (US/UK): PG / U

Featuring voice-overs from Hollywood stars like Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Onward is the fantastical tale of two teenage elves, brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot.

The duo come from a modern suburban world where technology has overtaken magic, but desperate to spend one last day with their father - who died before they could remember him - they adventure to find one last bit of magic and make their dream a reality.

As a Pixar film, it's now landed on Disney Plus in the US and Canada. But those wanting to watch Onward online have a number of options - allow us to explain how to stream the hit movie in full today.

How to watch Onward: online streaming options in the US

If you're already a Disney Plus subscriber, then there's good news - Onward is available to watch on the platform now. Disney Plus has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices. If you don't already have it, Disney Plus actually represents fantastic value. For $6.99 per month (or $69.99 for the year) you get access to Disney movie classics, Pixar greatness (including all four Toy Story films), The Simpsons, Star Wars, Marvel movies...the list goes on! But even better news is that you can get a 7-day FREE TRIAL to Disney Plus, meaning you can enjoy Onward and all the rest without paying anything. Streaming Onward in the US without Disney Plus is just as simple, as it's available to rent and buy on a large number of popular services. Most people will no doubt be familiar with Amazon Prime Video, where it can be 'bought' for $19.99 in UHD. Sound a bit steep? You can also rent it on iTunes for $4.99.

How to watch Onward online in Canada

As south of the border, so above, too. Canadian fans of Pixar movies can also now watch Onward online by getting a Disney+ subscription or free trial. Microsoft Store and iTunes will also both let you stream Onward for CA$24.99.

How to watch Onward online: full UK streaming options

Those in the UK currently wanting to watch Onward unfortunately can't do so right away - even if you're willing to pay a full rental fee. Therefore, the only option right now is to wait/hope for its official release on Disney Plus. It's available for just £5.99 a month and there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can check it out for yourself. We're hoping that Onward releases on Disney+ UK in pretty short order now that it has in the US, but there's been no confirmation on this. If that's the case, it's a shame, but there's loads of other great content on Disney+ to enjoy including plenty more Pixar movies as well as The Mandalorian, every Simpsons episode, and a whole host of Marvel movies.

How to watch Onward in Australia

The good news is that Australia has its own version of the excellent Disney+ streaming service - the slightly bad news is that those Down Under are being made to wait until April 24 before Onward is made available. So our advice if you're desperate to watch is to wait until then and then claim the free trial to watch Onward online absolutely free!