Only £15 a month for 100GB data? Smarty has one of the best SIM only deals ever

Smarty has launched a SIM only deal that is blowing the competition out of the water. What it lacks in name recognition compared to the likes of Three and EE, it more than makes up for with competitive pricing and offers.

Right now, of all of Smarty's plans one stands out way above the rest. Taking its 50GB plan and doubling it to a massive 100GB for just £15 a month, this Smarty plan is an almost unbeatable choice.

On top of the already impressive offering above, Smarty Mobile operates all of its plans on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can stay for a month, six years, 40 years...however committed you're feeling!

In fact, the only clear competitor to beat this plan is Three and its unlimited data offer, coming in at £18 a month. That means it will really just come down to whether or not you really need that unlimited cap.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Smarty Mobile's new SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

This is looking like both Smarty's best plan and one of the best SIM only deals we've ever seen, rivalling Three and its impressive unlimited data plans. For just £15 a month, you're getting a massive 100GB of data, plenty to get you through most tasks. And, you're on a 1-month rolling contract so you can leave at any time.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

Move past Smarty and the obvious other contender is Three. Right now, Three Mobile is offering an unlimited data plan for the price of just £18 a month.

Too expensive? Three also has a 8GB for £8 deal which may tempt you in. And if you're liking the sound of what Smarty has to offer, it has a range of other SIM only deals to choose from, all with that 1-month flexibility.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 100GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.