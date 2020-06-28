Nintendo Switch deals still in stock at Amazon and Argos - but hurry

We were hit with a new wave of Nintendo Switch deals in stock at the tail end of the last week, but the US has now sold out as have a few bundles in the UK. There's good news if you were late to the party, however, as you'll still find Nintendo Switch deals in stock at Amazon and Argos in the UK. That means there's still time to nab yourself a fresh console, but with stock at Very now depleted you might have to scramble to pick off the final boxes on the shelves.

You'll find the Nintendo Switch in stock for £299 at Amazon and £279.99 at Argos - though the latter organises its inventory by postcode so you'll have to double check if it's still available at your local store. While Amazon's price is a little higher, it's not exactly scalper territory, and grabbing a Nintendo Switch for under £300 while demand is this high is still a great deal. You can also pre-order from Nintendo for £279 as well.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch stock may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves, but for now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals still available further down the page.

Nintendo Switch in stock in the UK

Nintendo Switch | £279.99 at Argos

You can also find Nintendo Switch deals back in stock at Argos today, but you'll have to search via your postcode to make sure there's consoles in your area.

Nintendo Switch | £299 at Amazon

It's a little more expensive, but if stock has run out on other offers you'll find the neon Nintendo Switch available at Amazon for £299. That £20 above RRP may well be worth it if this stock doesn't stick around.

Nintendo Switch (pre-order) | £279.99 at Nintendo

Nintendo are also offering pre-orders of the Neon console, available to ship at the end of the month. If there is still stock at other retailers available we'd head there, as you'll likely get your hands on one faster that way.

Out of Stock: Nintendo Switch | £279.99 at Very

This Very Nintendo Switch deal can send you home with a neon console for the standard RRP of £279.99 right now. That's £20 cheaper than the Amazon stock below, so move quickly. View Deal

Out of Stock: Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing | £319.99 at Very

This Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch bundle is also back in stock at Very - offering the island getaway adventure with a Neon Nintendo Switch console for just £319.99.

Out of Stock: Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £319.99 at Very

Or take to the track to show off your skills in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The perfect way to kick start your Nintendo Switch collection, this bundle from Very is also coming in at £319 right now.

Nintendo Switch deals in stock in the US

Nintendo Switch bundle | $519.99 at GameStop

This Nintendo Switch bundle may look pricey at first glance, but there's a whole load of games included in this price tag. Animal Crossing, Minecraft and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a Nintendo Switch Pro controller are all included here.

Nintendo Switch bundle - Gray | $519.99 at GameStop

If the offer above is out of stock or you're really set on those gray Joy-Cons, you'll find the same $519 price tag on the same Nintendo Switch bundle in a color variant at GameStop as well.

Nintendo Switch stock run out? Here's where you can grab a Switch Lite in the UK and US

We're tracking all the latest Nintendo Switch deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're struggling to find more stock you'll want to check out our guide on where to buy a Nintendo Switch.