New rules kick in today that help you find the best broadband, TV and phone deals

It just got a whole lot easier to get the best broadband deals as well as TV and phone, following new Ofcom rules which are now in place. That means a massive 20 million people could benefit and one of those might be you.

The new requirements demand that broadband, TV and phone providers must send important information to customers when their contracts are coming to an end.

They must also continue to send details on a regular basis after that. So expect the communication to step up a notch from today.

Around one in seven people don't know if they're still tied to a contract after it has ended. The new rules are in place to help those people who will now be clearly told that they're due a new deal and on top of that get the best options laid out for them. For example, deals that offer half price line rental for the first six months, before hiking up, will be more expensive in the long run past a contract's end.

"Millions are paying more than they need to"

New alerts include details on when the contract ends, the price paid before, changes to the service, the price paid at the end of the contract, notice period information and the best deals and prices available to new customers.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Consumer Group Director, said: “Millions of people are out of contract right now and paying more than they need to. These new rules make it easier to grab a better deal.

“But you don’t need to wait to hear from your provider. Just a few minutes of your time could save you hundreds of pounds today.”

It couldn't be easier to save money and improve your broadband, TV or phone provision and we have all the options laid out for you to pick from in our best broadband deals and best mobile phone deals guides.

