New iPad Pro launch coming soon? Siri just confirmed an Apple Event date

Will there be an Apple Spring Event this month? After reports that the Cupertino, California based firm had cancelled its April 2021 launch event, there's now fresh news that it is, in fact, happening - and the word is coming from Siri.

Spotted by MacRumors, Siri is responding to the question "When is the next Apple Event?" with "The Special Event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com".

Apple spring event 2021: when it could be and what to expect

New iPad Pro (2021) release date, price, news, leaks and what we know so far

Apple AirTags: will they finally appear at the Apple Spring Event?

Initially, we were unable to generate the same message on our wide variety of Apple devices across the European TechRadar team, but switching the device language to US English resulted in the desired Siri response.

Image 1 of 2 Siri revealing the April 20 date to us on Mac (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 2 Siri revealing the April 20 date to us on iPhone (Image credit: TechRadar)

It appears the answer may only be showing for users in particular regions, with plenty of screenshots on Twitter shared suggesting the message does exist. Of course, Apple may have spotted its mistake and changed the response since the initial report.

An Apple Special Event in April has been touted by Twitter leaker Jon Prosser, who originally said the firm would host a launch in March, before updating the prediction to April.

The event is in April. 🤦🏼‍♂️I’ll explain on FPT. RIP my eyebrows. 🥸March 17, 2021 See more

Could there be an announcement today?

However, April 20 isn't the only Apple launch rumor, with @LeaksApplePro (who has a questionable record of leaks versus Prosser) suggesting that Apple may in fact opt for a low-key, press release launch of the new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard today, April 13, while also claiming the Apple AirTags have been delayed.

However, in a more recent post from just last night, the same leaker appears to have cooled on the idea of an Apple announcement today, but remains committed to the fact that there will be no launch event - which goes directly against what Siri is now telling us.

Everything is pointing towards no April event. Just remember who was the first one to say “no event”.Thanks.April 12, 2021 See more

In short, things are still a little unclear regarding when the next Apple Event, or even announcement, will be.

Although with so much focus from multiple leakers around a possible April date, and with the latest Siri antics considered, it does appear that we will at least see something new from the firm on April 20.

Whether that will include the full compliment of rumored devices; iPad Pro, iPad Mini 6, Apple AirTags, Apple AirPods 3 and a new Apple TV - all remains to be seen, but we'll bring you all the very latest as it happens, right here on TechRadar.