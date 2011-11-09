First CES Innovations tablet award goes to Sony Tablet S

Sony has nabbed the first ever Tablets, E-readers and Netbooks CES 2012 Best of Innovations award for its intriguingly designed Sony Tablet S, beating out a host of Samsung slates.

Hailed as one of the Best of Innovations 2012, the Tablet S won out thanks to its ergonomic design and entertainment know-how, including PlayStation certification.

Also short listed in the Tablets, E-readers and Netbooks category were the Samsung Series 7 Slate PC, Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9, Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 (Wi-Fi), Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 (LTE) and the Sony Reader Wi-Fi.

What happens in Vegas...

The awards feature technology that will be on show at CES 2012 and aim to pick out the most exciting new products.

Other gadgets to win the Best of Innovations awards included the Razer Blade in the gaming hardware and accessories category, the Libratone Live as the top personal electronics gadget and Belkin's kitchen cabinet tablet mount for portable multimedia accessories.

One of our favourite gizmos to be honoured for its innovative ways, though, is the Lytro 'living picture' camera, which allows you to take pictures and refocus them later.

The wireless handsets (that's mobile phones, to you and me) category was a predictably hard-fought one, populated predominantly by US-only handsets and won by the HTC Amaze 4G.

See the Sony Tablet S in all its innovative glory in our hands on video review below: