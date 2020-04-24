LG Velvet release date is May 7 and it's likely landing as an LG G9 replacement

The LG Velvet could be the closest thing to an LG G8 (above) successor we'll get

LG has spent a while teasing the LG Velvet – an upcoming phone that’s reportedly landing in place of the LG G9 (which has been scrapped according to rumors). The company’s latest tease though is perhaps the most important yet, as it tells us when the LG Velvet will be fully unveiled.

May 7 is the date, as revealed in a video posted on LG’s official YouTube channel, which you can see below.

Given the ongoing pandemic this will of course be an online launch, so TechRadar won’t be there in person, but we’ll be sure to bring you all the news from the announcement.

Other than the date, this latest video teaser mostly highlights the rear camera lenses. These are a key part of the LG Velvet’s design and have been revealed previously. They’re arranged vertically in descending order of size, and are designed to evoke images of falling raindrops.

Each lens is shown in a different color, but don’t expect that on the finished phone. Rather, going by a translated press release on LG’s South Korean site, it seems that each color (Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset), is a shade you’ll be able to get the LG Velvet itself in.

We know from previous leaks that the LG Velvet will have a triple-lens rear camera, a teardrop notch, and an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 chipset, so if this is a replacement for the LG G9 it might be slightly lower end than we’d have expected that phone to be.

But then it will probably also be cheaper, and if you want an LG flagship there’s always the LG V60 ThinQ.

Grab some of the best free Android apps

Via GSMArena