LG is showing off two 4K projectors at IFA 2019, due for September launch

On the lookout for a 4K projector? LG may have you covered, as its new range of CineBeam 4K projectors is set to be shown off at IFA 2019, and a release for European markets (presumably including the UK) is scheduled for September.

The lineup will include LG's first ultra short throw projector, the CineBeam Laser (HU85L), which can display a 90-inch image along a wall at only two inches away – and a 120-inch image at seven inches away. At 2,500 lumens brightness, 4K resolution, and HDR support, it's a premium projector offering set to appease home cinema enthusiasts who don't want a massive 75-inch TV (or bigger) taking up space in their living room.

IFA 2019 attendees will also get to see the 4K UHD CineBeam LED projector (HU70L), a smaller model with 1,500 lumens brightness, and a four-LED array "dynamically adjusting" green levels for "nuanced" colour tones.

That said, these projectors don't come cheap. The CineBeam Laser is retailing for $6,000 (around £4820 / AU$8630) in the US, with UK pricing yet to be announced or either model. At double the price of the predecessor's $2999 (around £2100 / AU$4230) price tag, it's clear LG is gunning for quality over affordability.

But the features speak for themselves; there are new projection methods, LG's magic remote (that you get with LG's best OLED TVs), HDR10 support, and access to major streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime. Both also projectors come with USB, HDMI, Ethernet and wireless mirroring connection options.

Electronics manufacturers will often use IFA to show off new models before they start shipping to UK and Europe, and we're expecting a lot of new 4K TVs, soundbars, headphones, and smart home gadgets at the IFA 2019 expo this year too.