Release date re-do: Samsung Galaxy Fold will finally launch September 6

Samsung is proclaiming that the long-awaited Galaxy Fold is 'now available' – at least in its home country of Korea, where it'll finally be delivered on Friday, September 6.

Don't worry, everyone else, there's more: Samsung's delayed foldable phone is then set to launch in the US, UK and other European countries 'in the coming weeks,' according to the company's official announcement.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold price will remain unchanged: high. It'll cost $1,980 / £1,800 (€2,000), twice the price of typical flagship phones, come into two colors: Cosmos Black and Space Silver.

Today was also the first time that Samsung talked about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G, noting that "With a 5G-ready option in select countries, consumers will be able to unfold the future on the fastest network speeds available."

When will the Galaxy Fold launch in the US? Samsung doesn't give an exact date, but a recent tweet from leaker Evan Blass points to Friday, September 27.

That's five months (almost to the date) after the Samsung Galaxy Fold was set to launch in the US and was subsequently delayed due to the fact that the foldable broke in the hands of some early reviewers. In that time, Samsung promised a bunch of fixes were made to the foldable phone.

We expect more news from Samsung today, as this announcement is happening just ahead of its IFA 2019 press conference. Previously, we heard that Samsung was readying the 20,000 and 30,000 units of the handset by the September 6 release date, according to Korea Herald.

Of course, between the initial Fold delay and now, phone competition has gotten even more fierce, with phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus on sale now.

Developing...