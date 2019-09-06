Honor 20 Pro gets a pearl-hued Frost color

The Honor 20 Pro , a surprisingly powerful midrange phone, is getting a new color: Frost, a pearlescent hue that shimmers across a bright pastel gradient.

Sure, it’s just a new color option, but given how phonemakers labor to put out just the right dynamic look for their flagship handsets, this puts the lower-cost Honor 20 Pro into bigger aesthetic leagues.

Not that the green, purple, and blue hues available at launch were inferior - just that Frost looks closer to the vivid, multicolored rear designs preferred by Samsung and, yes, Huawei. Just look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Huawei P30 Pro galleries - you’ll see what we mean.

Honor reaching for bigger leagues - with color

The Honor series has typically drawn the best elements of the latest Huawei phones and repackaged them into more affordable handsets, but the Honor 20 Pro is a bolder step toward the sub-brand's devices standing on their own merits.

While it retained cost-saving features like an LCD screen, its quad rear camera, punch-hole in the display for the selfie lens and Kirin 980 chip raised the phone's quality above its predecessors. A new color might not affect the hardware, but it does improve presentation for a phone company delivering more value and flagship style at a lower price than the competition.