Laptop deal: Dell XPS 15 gets massive £450 price cut this weekend only

Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals are still going strong throughout the weekend, and Dell has knocked a massive £450 off the price of its new Dell XPS 15 - one of the best laptops in the world.

Dell has been running daily Mega Deals throughout the week leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and this weekend, it's got some excellent deals.

This is the latest XPS 15 model with a powerful 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, plus a gorgeous 15.6-inch screen.

Dell has also cut the price of the Dell XPS 13, and a range of other laptops as well, and we'll list them all below.

Each day we'll highlight the best Dell Mega Deals as they go live. You can also save 15% on selected laptops and desktops over £699, and 12% on selected products up to £699 by using the code BLACK15 or BLACK12 at checkout.

Huge saving Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i5, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £1,618.99 £1,169 at Dell

Save £450 - The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and this amazing laptop deal cuts the price of the model with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for this weekend only.

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 1TB, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1650: £1,918.99 £1,469 at Dell

Save £450 - This more powerful (yet slightly older) Dell XPS 15 model also gets a huge discount this weekend. Upping the spec considerably (including an Nvidia GPU and 4K display), this is a brilliant price for a powerful slim and light laptop.

Big price drop Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 512GB, 16GB RAM: £1,468.99 £1,119 at Dell

Save £350 - The Dell XPS 13 is also one of the best laptops in the world, and it also gets a price cut for this weekend only. This is for the model with an 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM, and is now cheaper than it was on Black Friday itself!

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £748.99 £609 at Dell

Save £140 - This is a great price for this excellent mid-range laptop from Dell. It packs some great specs, including a new 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, which makes it ideal for day-to-day task. It's selling out fast, though.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £668.99 £549 at Dell

Save £120 - Save a hefty amount with this brilliant laptop that's ideal for day-to-day use. Featuring a new 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB RAM, plus a 15.6-inch 1080p monitor, this is a joy to work on.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, Intel Celeron, 128GB, 4GB RAM: £318.99 £229 at Dell

Save £90 - This laptop isn't that powerful - the processor and 4GB of RAM is pretty light, but if you're looking for a super-cheap Windows 10 laptop for doing web browsing on, then this is probably the lowest price you'll find for a laptop you'd actually want to use.

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i3, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £648.99 £529 at Dell

Save £120 - If you like the look of the above offer, but want a bit more power, then this model with the 11th generation Intel Core i3 CPU is a great choice. It also comes with a larger SSD and double the RAM.

Dell G5 13, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £1,218.99 £999 at Dell

Save £220 - If you're after an affordable gaming laptop, then this is a great choice with a big saving this weekend. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, plus a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, which is fine for 1080p gaming.

These deals run throughout the weekend, though some of them may go out of stock soon, especially at these prices. When Cyber Monday rolls around, we'll likely see some more great deals as well from Dell.

