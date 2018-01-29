iPhone X colors: which shade should you choose?

The iPhone X is one of the first phones from Apple to come with a glass back, and while it sports a brand new design and extra features like Face ID and wireless charging, the color choices are rather limited.

There's no red version, no rose gold and no Jet Black variant.

Below we talk you through each of the colors you can buy the iPhone X in but be warned it's a very limited choice, especially considering you can currently buy the iPhone 7 in five shades.

iPhone X in Space Grey

The first color for the iPhone X is Space Gray, and despite being the darkest shade available on Apple's latest range of handsets this isn't the Jet Black look we saw on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

As it has a glass back, it's a very different look to what we've seen on previous Apple phones and if you're looking for a darker iPhone this is your only choice out of the most recent range.

iPhone X in Silver

Apple is calling the shade you can see in the photos above Silver. In the photos above - and in real life - it looks a little closer to white to us, but that's the title Apple has decided to give to this color of its most expensive phone.

It comes with a polished stainless steel band around the sides of the handset on the silver version of the phone.

Want a different color?

Apple has shown no intention of releasing another color for the iPhone X, so you may want to get a case or protector for your phone if you want to have it in a different shade.

We've put together a selection of our favorite iPhone X cases for you to look at, but there are lots of options out there for you to be able to give your latest Apple handset a different look.