Google reportedly in pole position for Hulu purchase

Google is apparently in pole position to snap up US video on demand giant Hulu, although Microsoft and Yahoo are apparently also sniffing around a deal.

Hulu is apparently on the hunt for a buyer, with the service not managing to pick up the deals necessary in taking the next step to a global proposition.

Hulu started out as a joint venture between NBC Universal, Fox and Disney – allowing it a massive amount of prime content from the US networks.

Yahoo!

Yahoo has reportedly already made an approach for the VOD service – which, despite promises, has never managed to make the move to the UK – but it is Google who the LA Times claims is now leading the chase.

Google, of course, it still trying to make something of its Google TV project, but has faced difficulties in gaining content deals, and is the owner of industry giant YouTube.

Hulu does bring a huge body of keen advertisers, and has offered some innovative web-based ideas in this area which have proved to be popular.

Microsoft, the third company with a reported interest, has made forays into content production, and is keen to extend its own video player offering from the likes of Bing and MSN.

Via LA Times