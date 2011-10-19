Google confirms digital music store 'with a twist'

Google's senior VP Andy Rubin has as good as confirmed that the company is on the verge of launching a digital music store.

On stage at AsiaD, Rubin answered a question about Music by Google and why the company doesn't sell MP3 downloads directly.

He said, "Look, we're a different company. We're in the very early phases of adding consumer products. The media companies saw us as a search company, not as what we really are. We'll see the benefits of that really soon."

I love rock and roll

He went on to say that the digital download store will include "a little twist. It won't just be buying songs for 99 cents."

Rubin also conceded that record companies weren't as willing to work with Google as they were to hop into bed with Apple for iTunes Match, but his optimistic speech made it clear that deals will be tied up fairly imminently.

"Remember," he said of the inevitable iCloud comparisons. "Android had it first."

