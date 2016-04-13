Google Calendar will help you achieve your goals - no excuses

As part of Calendar's 10th anniversary celebrations, Google is rolling out a new feature to help you better achieve your goals.

It's called - appropriately - Goals and will help you easily pencil in the things you want to, whether it's going for a jog or calling a friend.

You can either pick one of Google's goal categories or customize your own, then Calendar will automatically drop them into open slots. For example, you could tell it you want to go swimming three times a week.

And if you schedule an event at the same as a planned "goal", Calendar will reschedule to another time it feels is appropriate. You can also defer goals as they come up, if you happen to be in the middle of something else.

Google promises that Calendar will get better at scheduling the more you use it. "Just defer, edit or complete your goals like normal, and Calendar will choose even better times in the future," it says.

Goals is currently rolling out to Calendar for Android and iOS around the world. If you don't see it yet, fret not - it'll arrive shortly.

