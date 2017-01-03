HyperX's latest gaming headset makes 7.1 surround sound affordable

HyperX has unleashed what it claims to be is the first plug-and-play 7.1 Dolby surround sound headset – and at an affordable price.

Meet the Cloud Revolver S, launching at CES 2017, which is an upgrade over HyperX’s older generic surround sound-capable Cloud Revolver gaming headset. The gaming peripheral maker claims that the new Dolby-capable headset offers a more immersive experience, with better directional sound and 50mm drivers.

The headset’s new USB audio dongle includes a built-in high-quality soundcard, making the surround sound setup a simple plug-and-play process. Elsewhere, HyperX has made some key improvements on comfort by including a wider headband alongside its comfy memory foam ear pads.

The HyperX Cloud Revolver S will be available starting on February 13 for $149 (about £120, AU$210).

Full spectrum lighting

The HyperX Alloy FPS was one of our most favorite gaming keyboards in 2016 and now it’s getting even better with RGB lighting and a more premium model.

The new Alloy RGB gaming keyboard packs in everything we loved about HyperX’s first gaming – including a frameless design and solid metal frame – while adding 16-million fully customizable LED colors.

Although it’s not as compact, the Alloy RGB gaming keyboard is more feature complete. There’s a new bar above the keys for dedicated media buttons, meanwhile, the integrated palm rest is also a welcome addition.

HyperX plans to offer the Alloy RGB gaming keyboard later this year and has yet to announce pricing.

In the meantime, HyperX is also introducing Cherry MX Red and Brown keyswitch options to its Alloy FPS gaming keyboard for the same $99 (about £80, AU$140) price as the original Cherry MX Blue version.

Click-meister

Last but not least, HyperX has also introduced its first gaming mouse, the Pulsefire. Like the peripheral makers other products, the Pulsefire has been designed with value in mind and costs only $49 (about £40, AU$70).

For the price, users will be getting a gaming mouse with a max DPI of 3,200 and a comfortable design very similar to the Razer DeathAdder.