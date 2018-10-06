How to watch the Arc de Triomphe: live stream racing from anywhere in the world

l'Arc de Triomphe 2018 - where and when The 2018 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe will be run on Sunday, October 7. There is also an undercard preceding the main event on Saturday 6. The main race on Sunday is set to start at 4.05pm local time. So that's 3.05pm BST, 10.05am ET, 7.05am PT and 00.05 Monday AET.

Europe's most prestigious flat race is back, as the eyes of the horse racing world turn to Longchamp in Paris for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2018 – and you can live stream the whole race no matter where you are in the world - and for free!

For the unacquainted, 'the Arc' is a Group 1 race open to thoroughbred horses aged three and over, and this Sunday a whopping £2,528,319 (don't forget that all important last £9) of prize money is up for grabs for the winner. Among the favourites will be the 2017 winner Enable, but the horse's absence through injury for part of this year may give hope to the rest of the field.

If John Gosden's thoroughbred doesn't lead the pack again, expect Yorkshire Oaks winner Sea Of Class to be among the main contenders. Crystal Ocean and Waldgeist will also be widely backed for the Paris showdown in what promises to be a thriller of a race.

Good news for viewers in the UK – the Arc will be shown live on free-to-air ITV. However, if you live outside the UK, keep reading as we’ll show you how to stream the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from wherever you are in the world.

How to live stream l'Arc de Triomphe 2018 for free: UK stream

If you’re in the UK and you have a TV license, you can watch the Arc live on ITV. Coverage starts at 1pm on Sunday, with two hours of build-up and undercard racing before the main event at 3.05pm. The channel will have 'new signing' Ed Chamberlain presenting all the action from Paris.

If you prefer to watch the racing on your computer, you can stream it on ITV or on your mobile devices via the ITV player app .

The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com – we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust. It's also a faster site, more responsive and quicker to get up and running. It's still free, too.

Stream the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2018 anywhere else in the world for free

If you don’t happen to live in the UK, don’t worry as you can watch the Arc on ITV from anywhere in the world. Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to ITV’s website or TVPlayer.com. From there you’ll have to sign up for a free account to stream the race on your computer or from your favorite streaming device. Here's how to stream the Arc de Triomphe 2018 with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the Arc from the UK (using the link below).

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The service is free and the best legal way to stream all of the action at this year's Arc de Triomphe live.

Where can I watch the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: France, the United States, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

