How to watch Doctor Who online: stream for free from the UK or abroad

So what did you think? Was series eleven of Doctor Who the success you were hoping for and what did you think Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor? Ready for the end of season special? We're here to make sure you don't miss a single episode – regardless of whether or not you're in the UK - with our guide on how to watch Doctor Who online and TV.

Watch Doctor Who online: when's it on? Doctor Who series 11 ends on New Year's Day on BBC One with the annual seasonal special. It's on at 7pm GMT on Tuesday December 1 2019.

In replacing Peter Capaldi, Whittaker became the first female Doctor and she's been accompanied in the Tardis by new characters Graham, Yasmin and Ryan, played by Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, respectively.

More fresh impetus came with the arrival of Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, who takes over from Steven Moffat as showrunner. And judging from the reviews, it has been a rip roaring success story.

Watching in the UK is easy enough thanks to BBC iPlayer, but for those outside the country you need not miss out on Doctor Who as you can still tune in using a VPN service. How to get one of those, and which is best for you, can be found out below.

How to watch Doctor Who online for free in the UK:

To watch Doctor Who in the UK, you need simply to have paid your TV licence and have a connection to a BBC One broadcast, via aerial, satellite or over cable.

To watch the show via internet this is possible live using BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. You can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using BBC iPlayer which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

And if you're outside of the UK but still want to watch Doctor Who as it goes out, then there's an easy way to get around any geographical restrictions you encounter. Cast your eyes downwards and take advantage of our nifty little VPN workaround.

Stream Doctor Who from anywhere else in the world for free:

If you're out of the country or live abroad but still want to watch the Doctor live, fret not, it's still possible - and without too much difficulty. You can get around any potential geo-blocks by and watch via a dedicated TV streaming website as long as you appear to be in the UK. This is possible using the tag team of a VPN and TVPlayer.com.

Which VPN is best for you? Our fave is ExpressVPN . And how do you use that to access a Doctor Who live stream? Read on to find out all you need to know.

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of Doctor Who series 11. It's a really robust service and provides excellent picture quality, too.

Where can I watch Doctor Who using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream Doctor Who from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

How to watch Doctor Who in the US

Good news if you're across the Atlantic and want to watch Doctor Who as it goes out in the UK. Unlike, say The Walking Dead, where the UK has to wait to watch,you lucky folk in the US get to watch it without delay on BBC America. Enjoy! Check the schedule for the New Year special though, as the broadcast time differs depending on what time zone you're in.

Watch old episodes of Doctor Who online

If you're new to the Doctor's charms or just want to rewatch old favourite episodes, then we can help locate them.

Watch all eleven series of 'new' Doctor Who from the UK

If you’re an avid Whovian or you just want to relive some classic TV with Ecclestone, Tenant, Capaldi et al, you can watch every single episode of Doctor Who since it returned to screens in 2005 on BBC iPlayer. Yep, that’s 156 episodes and counting, with all the specials thrown in too.

Otherwise, they're also available on Amazon Prime Video or the UK TV library Britbox, which even has classic Doctor Who dating from its first ever episodes in the 60s. However, Britbox will require a VPN to circumvent its USA and Canada geo-restriction – scroll up for all the info on that.

Watch previous Doctor Who seasons online in the US

Doctor Who fans Stateside can also revisit old episodes of the programme via Amazon Prime Video and Britbox.

Main image courtesy of bbc.co.uk