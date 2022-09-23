How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022 online and on TV from the UK and abroad

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to present another year of sequins and barely buttoned up shirts as the Strictly Come Dancing Class of 2022 take to the Elstree Studio ballroom. Turning their hand (and a toe or two) to ballroom and Latin numbers, couples will try contemporary, street, or theatre as a part of their couple's choice. Following in the footsteps of last year's winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, here's how to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022 online and live on TV from anywhere as the latest contestants begin their journeys.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing online Launch: Friday, September 23 at 7pm BST Channel: BBC One Free UK stream: watch BBC iPlayer for FREE (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

As always, Strictly Come Dancing producers have cast a line-up of celebrities that perfectly embody British talent. These include paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, and comedian Jayde Adams.

Kym Marsh, who soared to fame in noughties band Hear'Say, manufactured by talent show Popstars, is best known for her role as Michelle Connor on Coronation Street. And she's not the only Soap star taking to the dance floor. Will Mellor (Corrie, Hollyoaks, Casualty) and James Bye (EastEnders) will be hoping to get the starring role as Strictly's 2022 winner as well.

It's fair to say Fleur East has been around the houses when it comes to reality TV, but now the former X Factor and I'm a Celeb contestant finds herself on Strictly Come Dancing, ready to not so much play that sax but instead dance to it.

Throwing in loose woman, Kaye Adams, for good measure, find out who each celebrity is coupled up with and how to tune in to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022 online wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing online FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Postponed due to the passing of Her Majesty the Queen (opens in new tab), Strictly Come Dancing will be adding a bit more glitter to your weekend viewing as the launch kicks things off on BBC One on Friday, September 23 at 7pm BST. The first live show will then follow the day after on Saturday at 6.45pm BST. BBC One is free-to-air with a valid TV licence, with the option to watch live online and on catch-up through BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Watch Strictly Come Dancing from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab) The on-demand streaming platform available on a number of devices including on desktop, on dedicated iOS and Android apps, on streaming devices like Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku, as well as on most smart TVs.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing online when abroad

For anyone abroad right now who still wants to experience the glitz and glam of Strictly, you might struggle from outside of the UK. But don't let geo-restrictions come between you and your weekly fix of ballroom dancing.

Simply downloading and installing a VPN to your device will let you watch Strictly Come Dancing on the BBC iPlayer from anywhere. A VPN effectively tricks your device into thinking it's in another location by changing the IP address to elsewhere in the world.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Strictly Come Dancing

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing contestants 2022

Will Mellor (Actor)

(Actor) Kym Marsh (Actress)

(Actress) Richie Anderson (Radio 2 presenter former footballer)

(Radio 2 presenter former footballer) Kaye Adams (Loose Women panellist and broadcaster)

(Loose Women panellist and broadcaster) Jayde Adams (Comedian)

(Comedian) Ellie Simmonds (Broadcaster and former Paralympian)

(Broadcaster and former Paralympian) Tyler West (DJ and TV/radio presenter)

(DJ and TV/radio presenter) Matt Goss (Musician)

(Musician) Ellie Taylor (Comedian and actress)

(Comedian and actress) Molly Rainford (Singer and actress)

(Singer and actress) Tony Adams MBE (Football coach and former player)

(Football coach and former player) Fleur East (Musician and radio presenter)

(Musician and radio presenter) Hamza Yassin (TV presenter)

(TV presenter) James Bye (Actor)

(Actor) Helen Skelton (TV presenter)

Strictly Come Dancing professionals 2022

Vito Coppola

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakley

Michelle Tsiakkas

Kai Widdrington

Nikita Kuzmin

Giovanni Pernice

Gorka Marquez

Graziano Di Prima

Johannes Radebe

Neil Jones

Cameron Lombard

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Jowita Przystal

Luba Mushtuk

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples?

The launch show on Friday, September 23 is set to reveal which professionals this year's line-up of celebrities will be coupled up with for the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing. We'll update this page to reflect each couple when Tess and Claudia reveal all.

(Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing judges 2022

Anton Du Beke

Shirley Ballas

Motsi Mabuse

Craig Revel Horwood

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two

The Strictly Come Dancing spin off show, It Takes Two, returns from Monday, September 26 to curb that Strictly fever between live shows, with Rylan Clark and Janette Manrara hosting.

The show airs every weeknight to give you all of the behind the scenes exclusives. You can tune into BBC Two at 6.30pm BST Monday to Friday. Remember, you can watch free on the iPlayer (opens in new tab) live or on demand.

The sideshow is usually packed with training footage, interviews, opinions from the judges and much more, so for unseen behind the scenes extras, it's worth tuning in.