How to watch Bill and Ted Face the Music online: stream the new movie from anywhere

Nearly 30 years after they outwitted death playing Twister and went through heaven and hell to defeat their evil robot twins, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves have returned to our screens as lovable, metal-obsessed dimwits Bill and Ted. “No way!?” I hear you cry. Yes way! And can watch Bill and Ted Face the Music online and stream this most triumphant return right now.

Bill and Ted Face the Music cheat sheet Released: August 28, 2020 Director: Dean Parisot Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Jillian Bell, Kristen Schaal Run time: 1 hr 31 mins Rating: PG-13 Stream now: Amazon Prime Video

It’s San Dimas circa 2020. The ex-Wyld Stallyns rockers are now the middle-aged Dads of two teenage daughters, “Billie” Logan and Theodora Preston, and, while still married to the “medieval babes” Elizabeth and Joanna, they’re all currently in couples therapy. Things seem pretty non-NON-heinous for Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan when a visitor from the future informs them that they’ve only 78 minutes to devise a song that will save the world.

This belated third-instalment to the series that started with 1989’s Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and and then brought us a sequel 1991’s Bogus Journey delivers plenty of nostalgia – especially if you’re old enough to have ever used a payphone. On their quest to produce a killer track, the duo locates their old pal the Grim Reaper (William Sadler), while also encountering their adolescent selves meeting Rufus in the first film outside the Circle K (George Carlin, making a posthumous appearance through archive footage).

But, like our slack jawed heroes, this new film isn’t stuck in the past. Series writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon keep things fresh with a bevy of new characters. Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine play Bill and Ted’s daughters, intrepidly riding the Circuits of Time to corral some historical figures into joining their band, and there’s some totally excellent cameos by musicians like Kid Cudi and Win Butler. Meanwhile, Flight of the Conchords’ Kristen Schaal makes an appearance as Rufus’ daughter Kelly, a member of the Utopian society delivering a dire warning.

In an age of political division and perpetual hand-washing, this dose of heartfelt hilarity is just what the doctor ordered. So, remember: “Be excellent to each other.” Wasn’t it So-crates who said that?

How to stream Bill and Ted Face the Music online in the US

Amazon Prime Video are among the on-demand platforms bringing the theatrical experience to your home in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. You can purchase the latest entry into the Bill and Ted universe here for $24.99 (the same price for either SD or HD format) and have the film to keep on digital download - or rent it for $19.99 and keep it for 48 hours once you've pressed play for the first time. Alternatively, you can enjoy the new bud-com through streaming site Vudu, where it costs the same ($19.99/$24.99) but you also get the option of 4K and HDX - and of using internationally recognized payment platform PayPal in addition to major US credit cards to rent or buy the film. PayPal is really easy to link to your Vudu account and makes watching the movie a breeze. Bill and Ted Face the Music can also be purchased on-demand via FandangoNow, Apple iTunes, Google Play,, and YouTube.

How to watch Bill and Ted Face the Music from outside your home country

While there are myriad ways you can watch Bill and Ted Face the Music online, if you’re out of the country for work or abroad on vacation – not impossible now Covid-imposed travel restrictions are relaxing – you’ll have trouble accessing VoD platforms due to regional geo-blocks.

Luckily, there's a simple solution. Downloading a VPN allows you to watch movies and TV shows on your preferred VoD service, no matter where you’re located. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access regional film and TV content from anywhere.

(Image credit: Orion/Photofest)

How to watch Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure online

Journey back to 1989 for Bill and Ted’s cinematic debut, where the inept musicians and clueless San Dimas high school students are about to totally flunk history. If they do, the existence of the Utopian society of 2688 will be irrevocably altered, so Rufus – one of its members – travels back in time to warn the dim-witted duo. What follows is an entertaining romp as Bill and Ted dart from Ancient Greece to Medieval England and back, gathering historical figures for their class presentation. Standout moment: Joan of Arc hijacking an aerobics class at the mall. Below, we’ve listed where you can stream the first entry in the franchise from a select number of regions: US: Amazon Video ($3.99), Microsoft Store ($4.99), or RedBox ($2.99). Canada: Apple iTunes (CA$4.99 to rent), YouTube ($7.99), and others. UK: Amazon Video, (£5.99 to rent, SD), Apple iTunes (£9.99 to purchase). Australia: Google Play (AU$3.99), Apple iTunes ($4.99).

(Image credit: Orion)

How to watch Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey online

Amplifying the crazy up to 11, Bogus Journey, released in 1991, sees the titular duo now living idyllic lives with their “medieval babes”. Elizabeth and Joanna have joined the Wyld Stallyns, already excelling the boys in musicianship, and they’re all set to perform in the Battle of the Bands. However, in the future of 2691, disgruntled gym teacher and terrorist De Nomolos wants to topple the Utopian society Bill and Ted’s music has created, and so he sends evil robot replicas to dispatch of the bodacious duo forever. Totally heinous dude! Cue a hilariously bizarre trip in which Bill and Ted thrash the Grim Reaper at Battleship, travel through Hell, and enlist the expertise of a furry Martian scientist called Station to defeat De Nomolos and help save the day. Below are a number of options that you could use to stream the iconic second film in the series. Prices are to rent unless otherwise stated. US: Amazon ($3.99), Vudu ($3.99) Canada: Apple iTunes (CND$4.99 ), YouTube (CND$7.99) UK: Microsoft Store (£2.99 in SD), Amazon Video (£3.49. or buy for £5.99). Australia: Microsoft Store (AU$3.99) - or watch on VoD service Stan for $10 a month (includes a 30-day free trial).

American audiences can watch Bill and Ted Face the Music online through a variety of VoD services and in cinemas from August 28.

Elsewhere, audiences in the UK will have to wait until September 23 to shred those air guitars once again - though it's unclear if it's getting both a theatrical and streaming release then, or just coming to cinemas.

Australians get it a bit earlier than that, on Thursday, September 3, while Canada's Bill and Ted Face the Music release date is in line with that of the US - so August 28.