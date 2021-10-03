How to watch Arc de Triomphe and live stream 2021 race free from anywhere

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is one of the most prestigious events on the horse racing calendar, but this year's edition looks set to be one of the most hotly contested yet as Longchamp celebrates 100 years of the Arc. Will it be a French rider who brings home the grand prize, or could a visitor crash the party and go down in racing folklore? Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live stream from anywhere in the world today - with free options explained, too.

2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live stream Date: Sunday, October 3 Race start time: 4.05pm CEST / 3.05pm BST Venue: Hippodrome de Longchamp, Bois de Boulogne, Paris Free live stream: ITV Hub (UK) Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free

His legendary companion Enable may have been put out to pasture, but there's no keeping Frankie Dettori out of the headlines.

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe's most successful rider busted the odds wide open when Snowfall tasted defeat for the first time this season at last month's Prix Vermeille, and the Italian will be riding last year's Oaks winner, Love.

Teona, with four-time Arc-winning jockey Olivier Peslier in the saddle, pipped Snowfall to the post, but such is the level of competition this year that she isn't amongst the very favourites.

Tarnawa will carry Christophe Soumillon and the French nation's hopes of a Tricolore triumph, and is expected to be pushed all the way by Derby winner Adayar and his St Leger-winning stablemate Hurricane Lane.

With Longchamp set to be bedecked in the colours of the previous 99 Arc winners, this is shaping up as a race for the ages, so read on to find out how to get a 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe FREE: live stream in the UK

The main race itself is being shown in the UK on ITV4, which means anyone can watch a Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live stream online using the channel's ITV Hub platform. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your choice of mobiles, tablets, set-top boxes, select smart TVs, consoles and more. Coverage starts at 1pm BST, with nearly two hours of build-up and undercard racing before the main event at 3.05pm. If you're already a subscriber, you can also tune in to the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sky Sports. It's the best option for die-hard fans, as it's showing not only the main race but all of the action from the entire weekend.

How to live stream Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2021 from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to stream the racing via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to the ITV Hub site or app

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live stream 2021: how to watch in France

If you'd prefer a more local flavour to your Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, anyone in France can watch the race on Paris Première and on M6, though bear in mind that they're both subscription channels. Paris Première's coverage starts at 3.40pm CEST, ahead of the main race at 4.05pm, while M6's coverage gets underway at 3.50pm. You can also watch the action online via the 6play streaming service. If you're from France but you're abroad right now and hoping to tune into your home coverage, all you need to do is download a VPN.

How to watch Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2021 around the world