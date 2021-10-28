Trending

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is in development for Oculus Quest

By

'I'm excited for gamers to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality'

Images from the Grand Theft Auto series
(Image credit: Rockstar)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the classic Rockstar Games title Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to Quest 2.

The project has been in development for some time, however it was only just announced at Facebook's Oculus Connect event held on October 28.

"I'm excited for gamers to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality," Zuckerberg said during the presentation.

Unfortunately there's no release date yet, but one may potentially be given during the upcoming Oculus Games Showcase happening later next year.

Developing...

Nick Pino
Nick Pino

Nick Pino is the Senior Editor of Home Entertainment at TechRadar and covers TVs, headphones, speakers, video games, VR and streaming devices. He's written for TechRadar, GamesRadar, Official Xbox Magazine, PC Gamer and other outlets over the last decade, and he has a degree in computer science he's not using if anyone wants it.
See more Gaming news