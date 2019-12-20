GoPro deal hits lowest price ever ahead of Boxing Day sales

These GoPro deals can save you over £100 on your new Hero 7 action camera in this week's early Boxing Day sales. With the Hero 8 model releasing just two months ago, we've been looking to the Go Pro Hero 7 Silver and Black models for some hefty discounts in the run-up to Christmas, and our dreams have just come true. You can pick up the GoPro Hero 7 Silver for just £149 at Amazon - the lowest price it's ever been, or the Go Pro Hero 7 Black for just £279.99.

These two models represent the mid-range and higher end of the Go Pro Hero 7 range, so you're getting an excellent action camera for your cash whichever version you pick up. Both offer the hardy outer shell on which GoPro has based its name, but the Silver is slimmed down version of the high-tech Black model with the price cut to match. While you can still shoot 4K 30fps footage with video stabilization and a wide lens on the Silver, there are a few features on the Black that may draw more professionally inclined customers.

These GoPro deals are a great way to cash in on 2019's early Boxing Day sales, you're picking up a GoPro Hero 7 Silver for its cheaper price ever, or saving a good £100 on the more pro-level Black model.

GoPro Hero 7 Silver | £279.99 £149 at Amazon

The cheaper GoPro Hero 7 deal on offer today is the Silver version. While this is the mid-range model of the pack you're still getting an amazing feature set for your cash - 4K30 video, a waterproof resistance up to 10m, 10MP WDR photo, voice control, time-lapse functionality, and GPS. Plus, £149 is the lowest this camera has ever been available for, so you're getting a great deal at Amazon.

GoPro Hero 7 Black | £379.99 £279.99 at Amazon

The Black model is the high end GoPro action camera available in today's deals. You're getting an incredible feature set - 12MP HDR 'SuperPhoto', 4K60 video, HyperSmooth stabilisation, TimeWarp video, Superview, Wide, and Linear digital lenses, and wake on voice functionality to add to that of the Silver - all powered by the GP1 Chip. You're saving £100 on this amazing action camera in the Boxing Day sales.

