Get 75% off Ashampoo Uninstaller 7 – exclusively for TechRadar readers

Ashampoo is offering TechRadar readers an exclusive 75% discount on its premium software uninstaller, Ashampoo Uninstaller 7.

Ashampoo Uninstaller 7 is our top-rated software uninstaller, capable of removing every trace of unwanted programs. With this special deal, it's down from US$39.99/£29.99/AU$49.99 to just US$9.99/£7.49/AU$12.49.

Ashampoo Uninstaller 7 checks your PC for software and displays every program along with a star rating indicating its quality. This is very handy if you see a program you don't recognize and aren't sure whether to keep it.

You can remove any unwanted programs with a single click. Uninstaller 7 will erase any residual files and registry entries, then show you how much disk space you've saved as a result.

Install monitor

Ashampoo Uninstaller 7 monitors new programs as they're installed, enabling it to quickly roll back all file and registry changes in a matter of moments. With a couple of clicks, it'll be as though the program was never on your PC in the first place. It can also remove pre-installed Windows 10 apps, plus browser plugins from Internet Explorer, Chrome, Firefox and Edge.

If that's not enough, you also get a suite of system maintenance tools to keep your PC running smoothly once it's free of unwanted apps. These include a general drive cleaner, file recovery tool, file association manager, and many more.

This exclusive offer ends June 28, so move quickly to get your copy.