The top ten games to look out for in 2016

Okay, we know you're still trying to clear a backlog that happens to include The Witcher 3, Mad Max, Just Cause 3 and a little life-eater called Fallout 4, but there's another 365 days of gaming incoming.

After lengthy delays on a slew of big names, 2016 is going to be seriously busy and there's only January to try and clear that pile of shame.

Add in the launch of all the big name VR headsets this year and we're going to spend a significant chunk of time with our eyes on a screen of some variety. Here's our pick of the biggest games of 2016 to whet your appetite.

One question: are your thumbs ready?