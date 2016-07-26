Nintendo NX leak: is this our first look at the new console?

A new report has surfaced, citing multiple sources, which reveals details on what Nintendo's next console, the Nintendo NX, will look like.

According to Eurogamer, the console will primarily be a handheld which you can then plug into a base station in the home to play games on a TV.

Controllers will then also be able to connect to the console when it's in its fixed dock.

Meanwhile, when you're using the console as a handheld it will have two detachable controller sections which can be removed if required. When removed the console has a stand which can be folded out, as shown in the mockup below.

Transforming prowess

We're curious to know whether these detachable controller portions will allow for the use of alternative controller layouts such as the rumoured fitness-focussed horsehoe-controller.

Also interesting is the fact that the console will apparently use cartridges to carry its games, much like the 3DS today.

Cartridges make sense given that this console appears to be primarily a handheld, but it seems plausible that digital downloads will also be on offer.

Internally the console is sporting a Nvidia Tegra mobile processor like those seen in the Nvidia Shield and Nvidia Shield TV.

Interestingly, all the current generation consoles use AMD-designed chips.

Nintendo's choices with its next console are certainly bold, but they make sense given the company's consistent strength in the handheld space.

The Wii U had a confused marketing message by sharing its name with the Wii, but pitching this to be as much of a successor to the 3DS as the Wii U makes a great deal of sense.

Whatever the case, at the moment it's looking like we're going to have to wait until September for its reveal.