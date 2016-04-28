Watch Adam Jensen shoot an airborne grenade in new Deus Ex trailer

Square Enix has today revealed another trailer for its upcoming Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

The trailer showcases new locations which the game will take place in, including Prague, as well as showing off some of the improved augmentations which will be available to protagonist Adam Jensen.

Fans have had to wait for an extra six months for the game after its release was delayed from February 23 to August 23. The delay was announced in November last year.

YouTube : https://youtu.be/ZGGaVCCMgfw

Fixing Human Revolution

What we've seen of the game so far suggests that it's sticking close to the model established by its predecessor Human Revolution. This is no bad thing, as Human Revolution did well with fans and critics alike when it was released in 2011.

However Square Enix has also promised that Mankind Divided will address some of the issues many had with its predecessor, including giving more stealthy players an option to use their abilities against bosses in the game rather than being punished for developing the 'wrong' skills.

This lead to some confusion when some people erroneously took this to mean you'd be able to talk your way out of boss encounters. Square Enix later confirmed that was not the case.

Square Enix has also had to backtrack over a proposed pre-order system which involved players being rewarded with exclusive in-game items based upon the number global pre-orders for the game.

Mankind Divided will be released on August 23 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.