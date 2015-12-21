Golden Joystick Store Christmas sale is live - new PC game deals every day

The Golden Joystick Store is the newest online PC game shop to take on the might of Steam. It's run by the same company that owns PC Gamer and techradar, and it's attempting to offer PC games at cheaper prices than the competition.

It's running a whole range of PC game deals throughout the rest of December and into January, so we'll be listing the best ones every day. If you want to go straight to the store to view all the deals yourself you can do so here.

If you've not used the Golden Joystick Store before, it's very simple to use: select and purchase the game you're after and you'll be instantly emailed a Steam/Origin/Uplay code so that you can download from the relevant service.

PC game deals of the day: 21st December 2015

Here are the best Golden Joystick Store PC game deals of the day - whether you're in the UK or US you'll see the price in your own currency. Please be aware that these deals will change every day - some will last for 24 hours only while others will run for a little longer.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

40% off: now £9.59 (UK only)

Bastion

66% off: now $5.10 | £3.74

Batman Arkham Origins

66% off: now $6.80 | £5.10

Cities: Skylines

60% off: now $12.00 | £9.20

Crusader Kings II

75% off: now $10.00 | £8.75

Dishonored

75% off: now $5.00 | £2.50

Europa Universalis IV

75% off: now $10.00 | £8.75

Europa Universalis IV DLC Collection

75% off: now $16.25 | £12.50

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

66% off: now $6.80 | £5.10

Fallout: New Vegas

75% off: now $2.50 | £2.50

Fallout: New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

66% off: now $6.80 | £5.10

Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon

40% off: now £7.19 (UK only)

Far Cry 4

30% off: now £20.99 (UK only)

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

66% off: now $6.80 | £5.10

Mad Max

40% off: now $35.99 | £20.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - GOTY Edition

60% off: now $18.00 | £12.00

Mortal Kombat X

40% off: now $35.99 | £20.99

Pillars of Eternity Hero Edition

60% off: now $18.00 | £14.00

Teleglitch: Die More Edition

75% off: now $3.25 | £2.25

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

60% off: now $24.00 | £20.00

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

75% off: now $5.00 | £2.50

The Evil Within

80% off: now $12.00 | £7.00

Wolfenstein: The New Order

80% off: now $12.00 | £7.00

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

50% off: now $10.00 | £7.50