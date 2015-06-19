E3 2015: All the news, trailers and first impressions from the show floor

E3 2015 is a wrap! The show has been a whirlwind of games, with more trailers than we can watch and plenty of titles to get us excited for gaming this year and beyond.

We've been busy, too. Matt Swider went hands on with the new (and pricey) Xbox One Elite gamepad, seeking to answer whether the souped up Xbox One controller is better suited for the pros.

Nick Pino discovered how Guitar Hero Live plans to bring music videos back in vogue, while Hugh Langley dissected Nintendo's long goodbye to the Wii U. And our friends at PC Gamer threw the first ever PC Gaming Show at E3, where we learned the massive space game No Man's Sky is coming to PC AT THE SAME TIME as the PS4.

Lily Prasuethsut also got to try the final version of Oculus Rift and the amazing new Oculus Touch controllers - her hands on of both is a must-read before the viewer's early 2016 release.

Nick Pino also got to try the latest in augmented reality technology, donning a HoloLens before doing battle in the new Halo 5: Guardians.

E3 2015 hasn't been without its ultra cool (and ultra weird) moments, and lucky for you Joe Osborne wanted to highlight these quirky bits. If you were disappointed some games weren't at the show, you're not alone, and Kevin Oliver came up with a list of 10 titles we wish made the trip to LA.

For a company-by-company breakdown of E3 highlights, check the sections below for links and latest news and the following link for the best surprises and take-aways from E3 2015.

Bethesda

Bethesda's first-ever E3 conference has come to a close. But if you didn't catch it, don't worry! You can re-watch the stream via Twitch or on the Bethesda blog.

Microsoft

Phew. Microsoft's E3 2015 conference is over but there's a lot to digest. Missed anything? We've got you covered.

EA

After killer shows from Bethesda and Ubisoft, EA's felt a little drawn out and dry in places. But there was still plenty to get our teeth stuck into, including the first gameplay trailer for Star Wars Battlefront.

Ubisoft

That's Ubisoft wrapped. We had Tom Clancy, dancing, awkward stage chat, and South Park! Assassin's Creed Syndicate was also in the mix, but if you're not at E3 this year we have good news: Ubisoft is bringing the game to London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Stockholm from June 16 to 18, and Sydney from June 17 to June 19. You can book for the special events here.

Sony

Sony had a killer line up this year thanks to all the classics. The audience was practically on its feet the whole night cheering on almost every single game announced. Oh and it's probably good it led with The Last Guardian, and ended with Uncharted 4.

Nintendo

Nintendo's digital event started out with a puppet skit, gave us some good games to look forward to, and then ended with a montage of fans and Shiggy jamming out to the Mario theme song. There was no new Zelda (well, there was ... for 3DS), new Amiibos and just a passing mention of the mysterious NX system, but some tried-and-true favorites did get new titles. It felt like a holding pattern for Nintendo, but when you're the House of Mario, you can afford to have your fans wait just a little bit longer.

Square Enix

Square Enix's E3 press event is in the books. It was a bit long, but we got a good look at some highly anticipated titles (like Kingdom Hearts 3 and Just Cause 3) and news on Final Fantasy 7 headed to iOS devices later this summer.

PC Gaming Show

The first-ever PC Gaming Show at E3 delivered exactly what it promised. There were guest appearances by Lisa Su of AMD, Cliffy B and Phil Spencer, and talk on new tech like AMD's new graphics cards. We learned Killer Instinct is coming to the PC and, perhaps most exciting of all, No Man's Sky will launch on the PS4 AND PC at the same time.

Well done, PC Gamer. We can only hope there will be a PC Gaming Show at E3 2016.