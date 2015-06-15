Rare Replay puts the original Perfect Dark on your Xbox One, but not Goldeneye

Rare Replay has just been announced during Microsoft's E3 2015 event, bringing 30 of the studio's most popular games to the Xbox One.

The new collection marks the 30th anniversary of Rare and will bring Battletoads, Banjo-Kazooie, Conker's Bad Fur Day and (best of all) the original Perfect Dark.

The package will cost cost $29.99/£19.99/$29.99 AU. For those keeping score, that's a dollar a game. However, you won't find Goldeneye on that list. Sorry.

Yarrrrg at E3

Rare also revealed a brand new title, Sea of Thieves - an adventurous voyage featuring (yup, you guessed it) pirates! The game sees players joining forces in multiplayer search for treasure and adventure.

Set to release on Xbox One and Windows 10 this Holiday 2016, Sea of Thieves is a first-person adventure game. Rare's one-liner so far: "Plot your course and set sail for hidden riches. Navigate the perils of a fantastical world and the danger of rival crews."

Here's a full list of games in the Rare Replay collection:

Atic Atac

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Tooie

Battletoads

Battletoads Arcade

Blast Corps

Cobra Triangle

Conker's Bad Fur Day

Digger T Rock

Grabbed By The Ghoulies

Gunfright

Jet Force Gemini

Jetpac

Jetpac Refuelled

Kameo

Killer Instinct Gold

Knight Lore

Lunar Jetman

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

RC Pro-Am

RC PRo-Am II

Sabre Wulf

Slalom

Snake Rattle N Roll

Solar Jetman

Underwurlde

Viva Pinata

Vita Pinata: Trouble In Paradise