10 games we wish were at E3 2015

I think we can all agree that E3 2015 was pretty amazing. From unexpected retro games dominating the announcements to incredible VR demonstrations, this year's convention has been one for the books.

Still, just like every year, there's always a few things we all wanted to see on the stage and didn't. No matter how many games our favorite developers and publishers wow us with, more is always better. (I'm looking at you, Nintendo.)

Here are 10 of the games we missed the most at E3 2015.