Early Black Friday deal almost cuts Razer Blackshark V2 Pro price in half

If you're hunting for a great headset deal this Black Friday, then we've tracked down some top savings on the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro.

Normally costing £179.99, Amazon UK is currently offering the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro for just £95.99 - a saving of £84, or 47% - nearly half price!

The Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is one of the best wireless gaming headsets around today, with our review awarding it a TechRadar recommends badge and describing it as "exceptional" and offering "premium wireless gaming headset at a premium price" - although with this new saving, that's no longer the case.

- now just £95.99 at Amazon UK Nearly half off Razer Blackshark V2 Pro - Wireless Premium Esports Headset - £179.99 - now just £95.99 at Amazon UK There's a massive 47% off the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro, which is one of the best gaming headsets we've reviewed recently. Featuring crystal-clear audio and a 24-hour battery life, the V2 Pro is a perfect addition to any set-up.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro offers TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, removable HyperClear Supercardioid Mic, Ultra-soft FlowKnit memory foam ear cushions, passive noise cancelation and THX Spatial Audio for surround sound, as well as a 24 hour battery life.

The BlackShark V2 Pro is a fantastic wireless headset that’ll work well for general gaming or anyone with esports aspirations.

